Ricky Ball warned his ex that if he found another man at her home he would "kill all of them and be eating his b**** for breakfast," when he phoned her, on March 30.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Ball, aged 27, “started to come around uninvited and shout at her” after they split last November, and he was reported to police.

A non-molestation order was imposed which he breached “indirectly” by asking a family member to contact his ex-partner regarding a dispute over an Xbox, in April.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

And he posted “lengthy, rhetorical questions” that “obviously related to her,” on Facebook, in May.

Reading from his victim’s impact statement, Ms Fawcett said that “throughout the relationship he has made threats to kill her and she is worried something might happen.”

His victim reported suffering flashbacks and recently collapsed, adding: “In short I am quite lost. It has left me financially, emotionally and physically drained.”

“She has worked with the Independent Domestic Violence team and Women's Aid,” Ms Fawcett added.

Ball’s solicitor said he has no previous convictions and was remorseful and apologised for the “inconvenience” he caused.

In a statement about the threat, he said: “I was frustrated and I said things I regret. I had reached a boiling point and it was more of a comment. I was going to do something to myself.”

Ball, of Greenwood Drive, Kirkby, admitted sending a malicious communication and two breaches of a non-molestation order, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on June 9.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday, when the presiding magistrate told him the offences had crossed the custody threshold.

“We view these matters as extremely serious,” he told Ball. “We think you need to view them seriously as well.”

He received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to participate in the 31-day Building Better Relationships course, as well as ten rehabilitation days.