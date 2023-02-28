News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby man subjected ex-partner to months of abuse to humiliate and degrade her

A Kirkby man who subjected his ex-partner to ‘controlling and coercive behaviour’ for eight months has been banned from contacting her.

By Tim Cunningham
28 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daniel Lane's campaign of “continual behaviour” against the woman, between November 24, 2021, and June 28, 2022, was intended to humiliate and degrade her, said Judge Nirmal Shant KC.

She told Lane: “One only has to listen to some flavour of the recordings made by the complainant to come to that conclusion.

“I have read both the reports and take into account that he has a combination of motor and cognitive conditions and the suspicion that he suffers from Huntington's disease.”

Nottingham Crown Court
She said Lane, aged 39, has no previous convictions and “plainly has a number of difficulties”, but there are aggravating features “that could increase the starting point of two years”.

He is currently serving a suspended sentence after police found him with cannabis and a Stanley knife, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Lane, of Edward Street, Kirkby, who appeared in court via video-link from HMP Nottingham, admitted the offence at an earlier hearing.

Judge Shant, Recorder of Nottingham, noted “he has had a taste of substantial custody” and imposed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years.

She also ordered him to carry out 20 rehabilitation days ‘so you can move on from this relationship.’

She imposed a five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting his ex-partner, with a monitored exclusion zone around her address.

The judge warned Lane that breaching that order would mean that his sentence will be activated, and she told his solicitors to ensure he understands it.