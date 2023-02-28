Kirkby man subjected ex-partner to months of abuse to humiliate and degrade her

Daniel Lane's campaign of “continual behaviour” against the woman, between November 24, 2021, and June 28, 2022, was intended to humiliate and degrade her, said Judge Nirmal Shant KC.

She told Lane: “One only has to listen to some flavour of the recordings made by the complainant to come to that conclusion.

“I have read both the reports and take into account that he has a combination of motor and cognitive conditions and the suspicion that he suffers from Huntington's disease.”

Nottingham Crown Court

She said Lane, aged 39, has no previous convictions and “plainly has a number of difficulties”, but there are aggravating features “that could increase the starting point of two years”.

He is currently serving a suspended sentence after police found him with cannabis and a Stanley knife, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Lane, of Edward Street, Kirkby, who appeared in court via video-link from HMP Nottingham, admitted the offence at an earlier hearing.

Judge Shant, Recorder of Nottingham, noted “he has had a taste of substantial custody” and imposed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years.

She also ordered him to carry out 20 rehabilitation days ‘so you can move on from this relationship.’

She imposed a five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting his ex-partner, with a monitored exclusion zone around her address.