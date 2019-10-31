Kirkby man stole scrap metal from recycling centre

A Kirkby man who stole taps, power tools and scrap metal from a council recycling centre has been spared an immediate prison sentence, a court heard.

Dale Vardy took a total of £190 of goods from the centre on Lowmoor Industrial Estate, on July 30 and August 6, said prosecutor Kate Beardmore.

He also stole unknown quantities of scrap metal on April 9 and 6.

The court heard he received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for criminal damage and harassment, on June 25.

The July and August offences put him in breach of the suspended sentence, said Laura Picock in mitigation, and asked for the long delay before his arrest to be taken into consideration.

"I wish to argue it would be unjust to activate the sentence," she said.

"One, the passage of time. And two, his current performance on the suspended sentence order.

"You're now be dealing with a Mr Vardy with a track record of complete compliance, who is getting mental health work, and his cutting down on his amphetamine use.

"Since August 6 there has been no offending."

Vardy, 37, of Diamond Avenue, admitted the thefts, and being in an enclosed space with the intention to steal, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates ruled it would be unjust to jail him because he has "started to take control of his situation and his progress to date."

He received a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, which will be added to the previous sentence.

He must pay £190 compensation, and this will be added to the £876 he owes to the court.

