Kirkby man risked prison sentence for headbutting bar door and its owner

A 50-year-old Kirkby man who caused £1,950 of damage when he headbutted a bar door risked prison when he assaulted the bar's owner by the same method, a court has heard.

Joel Marshall was repeatedly asked to leave the Posh Bar, Kirkby, after being verbally abusive to staff just before midnight on December 9 last year, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

He turned and headbutted the front door causing the glass to crack and, when he was challenged about his behaviour, headbutted the owner, causing a minor injury to his chin and lip.

Police arrived ten minutes later to find him being held on a chair by staff. A small amount of cannabis was found on him.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he had been goaded in the Nag's Head pub beforehand and was very angry. He didn't realise he was banned from the Posh bar but was very drunk.

He has 30 previous convictions for 65 offences, including two matters of violence dating back to 1994 and 1996.

The new offences put him in breach of a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, imposed in April 2023, which Ms Woodcock said should be activated.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Marshall’s record is “horrendous for motoring and driving without insurance” and “the court decided enough was enough and decided to threaten him with prison for those offences.”

“I would have no argument to make if he was before the court for a motoring offence. But he isn't. He is before the court for something else.

“He suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and mental health issues. He also tells me he drinks and takes cannabis to calm those issues.

"He accepts he has a drink problem. But every now and again things build up and he says he loses his head.”

Mr Pridham asked the bench to consider a community order so Marshall can get help from the probation service for his drinking.

Marshall, of Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby, admitted assault, criminal damage and possession of a class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

His suspended sentence was extended by six months and he received a 12-month community order with alcohol, rehabilitation and thinking skills programmes.