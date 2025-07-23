Kirkby man performed sexual act at leisure centre with ‘a big smile on his face’

A Kirkby man performed a sexual act in front of another man in the changing rooms of a leisure centre with "a big smile on his face," a court has heard.

Patrick Taylor's victim was drying himself in a cubicle with the door open when Taylor struck up a conversation with him at Kirkby Leisure Centre, in April last year, said Nicole Baugham, prosecuting.

As the man bent down to pull on his boxer shorts, Taylor said: "That's a nice view."

When the man said, "Pardon," and turned around, he saw Taylor was naked and performing a sexual act "with a big smile on his face."

In a statement, his victim said the incident left him feeling "traumatised,” and “concerned because young children were attending the centre and he could do the same thing to them.”

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Taylor, of previous good character, has been banned from the leisure centre.

“He is mortified at having done this,” he said. “There has been no further offending since then.

"This could have been dealt with at the police station with a caution.

“There was no suggestion he was trying to approach, or touch, the complainant.”

A probation officer said Taylor, a hospital cleaner, admitted misreading the situation, and this could potentially be linked to autism.

Taylor, aged 33, of Chartwell Road, Kirkby, admitted intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12 month community order, with ten rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £199 court costs.