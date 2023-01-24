Kirkby man lost temper with cops after drink-drive collision in Hucknall

Jody Enright was involved in a collision after he braked and skidded on Watnall Road, Hucknall, on January 6, at about 8.15pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said that after staying at the scene and talking to people, Enright suddenly left the area, but was found in Tesco by a police community support officer.

He accepted he had crashed his car up the road and said: “All right I admit it. I had a beer with a mate I served in the Army with who is suffering from cancer.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court

However, Enright, aged 36, became aggressive and agitated, and told an officer: “I’ll smash your face in.”

The court heard he had to be handcuffed and taken to the police station, where a breath test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

He has one previous conviction from 2006.

Enright, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.

Treve Lander, mitigating said Enright, who is married with two children and works at Rolls-Royce, had a few drinks with a friend before driving to buy a pizza.

He suffers from post-traumatic stress which explains why he became upset in the police car, he said.