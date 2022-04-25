Kirkby man jailed for making indecent photos of children

Colin Legg, aged 65, has today been jailed for 15 months and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years after admitting three charges of making indecent photos of children.

Nottingham Crown Court heard a total of 70 images were discovered – including seven classified category A, the most severe – after Nottinghamshire Police seized four media devices from Legg’s home.

Legg was also made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Chief Inspector Joanna Elbourn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Legg’s actions were deplorable.

“The viewing of indecent images is far from a victimless crime, as real children have been harmed in the making of the images and they are further exploited every time they are shared.