Kirkby man jailed after admitting child sex offences

A Kirkby man has been jailed after pleading guilty to non-recent child sexual offences.

Shane Warren, 33, of Kingsway, indecently assaulted two children aged under 16 during the early 2000s.

Warren, who admitted four counts of indecent assault, was aged around 14-years-old when he committed the offences.

He was locked up for 20 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Monday) for sentencing.

As well as his prison sentence, Warren was made subject to restraining orders and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 1ten years.

Detective Constable Helen Sanders said: "I'd like to commend the victims’ bravery and strength in coming forward and for trusting the police during this complex investigation.

"Warren’s sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope the victims can now take steps to move on with their lives.

"I also hope this case gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that they can come forward and we will investigate and seek justice for them - even if the abuse happened a long time ago.

"The safeguarding of children and young people is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police and we continue to support and encourage the reporting of non-recent abuse. These reports are taken extremely seriously and are investigated by a dedicated team."

There are a number of different agencies who are able to offer independent help and support to survivors of sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire.

More information on these services and details on who to contact if you have been a victim of a sexual offence can be found by visiting https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/