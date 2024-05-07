Kirkby man fined for collecting cannabis bong in front of police officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Benjamin Day's address to deal with a reported domestic incident and he picked up the device after it was decided he would leave on March 7.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the 21-year-old "admitted it was stupid to get it out in front of the officers" and said he used the class B drug to help with his mental health. The court heard he has no previous convictions but was cautioned for possessing cannabis in August last year.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: "It's very unfortunate he finds himself in court for the first time for what can be described as a relatively trivial offence. The officers rapidly realised his partner suffers from mental health issues and no offences had been committed.

"This offence would never have come to light if not for the somewhat eccentric phone call made by his girlfriend. The police have exercised their discretion not to deal with this by way of a caution."

The bong only contained "trace" amounts of cannabis, Mr Stocks added. Day, of Southwell Close, admitted possession of a class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

“You have a had a caution,” the presiding magistrate told him. “You are going to get a fine today. It will continue to escalate. I would strongly suggest cannabis doesn't assist with your mental health.”