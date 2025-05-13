A Kirkby man who walked through the town with an axe in the early hours of the morning told police he was off to work in the woods as a tree surgeon, a court has heard.

When he was interviewed by officers John Stevenson claimed he was working for a company but enquiries revealed no such firm existed, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He was arrested with the axe and a knife on Harcourt Street, at 2am on April 23, 2023.

The court heard he has 18 previous convictions for 33 offences, but nothing for weapons. His last conviction dates back to December when he was jailed for 12 weeks after assaulting an emergency worker.

The offence has a starting point of six months in custody, with a range between three months and a year.

Mark Knowles, mitigating, said: "He was in a completely different situation at the time. There was no suggestion he was violent. He still claims he was on his way to the woods.

"He is now receiving treatment. Framework has found him accommodation. His position is completely different. He has a lot more focus.

"At the moment he is seeing the community treatment workers. He is getting regular checks."

On Tuesday, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him: "I understand and sympathise with the fact you have mental health issues. Sometimes I think you haven't accepted that, and you have done things you shouldn't have.

"You were out carrying an axe. I am not suggesting you were waving them or had any specific intent to use them. Particularly at a time when you were upset, anything could have happened.

"Far too many people carry weapons without lawful excuse. An axe is a highly dangerous weapon. People have to understand this is not acceptable.

"You are doing much better now. You are luckier than a lot of other people are. Do your best to make sure this is the last time you come before the court.”

Stevenson, aged 52, of Harcourt Street, Kirkby, admitted possession of a blade in a public place at a previous hearing.

He received nine months, suspended for 18 months, with 25 rehabilitation activity days.