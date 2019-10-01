Kirkby man arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers and possession of a knife in Kirkby.

Officers were called to a report of concerns for a man's safety at a property in Gladstone Street at 2.40pm yesterday (Monday, September 30).

A man, who was seen with a knife in his pocket, charged at one of the officers when they arrived and kicked both in the legs as he was being arrested. A lock knife was recovered.

PC Alex Mitchell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Being assaulted in the line of duty is not part of the job for any emergency services.

"The report will now be investigated to establish the full circumstances.”

