Kirkby man and his brother beat up love rival after victim sold possessions belonging to him

Luke and Jonathan Roe appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, June 30 after admitting battery on the man at the house he was sharing with the woman in Kirkby.

Jonathan Roe, 25, of Wollaton Road, Kirkby, and Luke Roe, 32, of Dukeries Crescent, Manton, Worksop, turned up at the address on Spinney Close, Kirkby, in the early hours of the morning – with one of them claiming to be police.

Prosecuting, Stuart Pattinson said Jonathan Roe had been left homeless after his eight-month relationship with the woman turned sour and he moved out, spending a period of time staying with relatives.

Nottingham Crown Court, where Luke and Jonathan Roe were sentenced

He had left his belongings at the address and, when the other man moved in, he allegedly sold them on local selling sites and pocketed the money.

The brothers had then turned up at the address at around 1am in March 2019 – along with a third man who has never been identified – with Luke Roe initially claiming to be a police officer.

They had then broken down the door and attacked the man, punching him and trying to kick him in the head, while the female called the police with her three-year-old child also in the property, the court was told.

“This was a clearly planned group attack – the house was invaded by three males in a clear plan to attack with a young child upstairs,” said Mr Pattinson.

The Roe brothers had both denied any involvement, claiming the woman had made up the allegations to frame them, but admitted battery on the day of their planned trial after DNA matching Luke Roe was discovered on a cigarette butt at the scene.

Mitigating for Luke Roe, Siward James Moore, said he had long-term health issues as a result of alcohol misuse and had recently been ordered to stop drinking by his doctor.

Defending Jonathan Roe, Lisa Hardy said that the relationship he was in had turned sour and he had left the Spinney Close address without his possessions, which had been sold by the new boyfriend on a “local selling site”.

Both men were given a 14-week prison term, suspended for 18 months.