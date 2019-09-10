Kirkby man admits indecently assaulting children in the 2000s

A Kirkby man has pleaded guilty to non-recent child sexual offences.

Shane Robert Warren, 33, admitted four counts of indecent assault of children under the age of 16 in the 2000s when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

The offender will be sentenced next month.

Warren was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

The case has been adjourned and he is due to be sentenced on October 7.

