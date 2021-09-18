Kirkby man admits assaulting woman and damaging her TV set

A Kirkby man admitted assaulting a woman and damaging her television set, a court heard.

Mark Bedder, aged 35, of Lime Street, admitted criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Friday, after initially denying the charges on March 10.

The court heard the incident happened at an address on Glenside, on December 1, last year.

Magistrates adjourned the case until November 4, for pre-sentence reports.

Bedder was granted conditional bail and will be sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

