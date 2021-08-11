Bradley Blake, 29, of Fox Street, Annesley Woodhouse, made no indication to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), criminal damage, and possession of a knife, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Andrew Hopkinson outlined the case, which is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of March 11, this year, at the complainant’s home in Bestwood.

The ABH offence, which attracts a sentence of between 18 months and two-and-a-half years, was ruled to be too serious and the case was adjourned and moved to a higher court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The defendant was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on September 8, on condition he makes no direct or indirect contact with the complainant in the case, or goes within 200 metres of her address on Southglade Road, Bestwood.