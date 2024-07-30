Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kirkby-in-Ashfield burglar was one of two jailed after detectives used mobile phone records and traffic cameras to place the pair at the scenes of their crimes.

Darren Cox and Declan Prosser broke into multiple houses using the same distinctive technique during most of the offences.

The pair repeatedly cut small access holes through windows before stealing jewellery and cash from people who were away on holiday.

Detectives from several forces established that the crimes – committed between May and October 2021 in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lancashire – were being committed by the same offenders.

Cox, already a well-known burglar, was soon identified as a suspect after officers analysed CCTV footage from several offence locations.

Detectives then used data from traffic cameras to place vehicles linked to Cox at the scene of many of the offences.

An item of jewellery taken in one of the burglaries was also found during a search of his home address.

Prosser was linked to many of the offence locations by mobile phoneBoth men later pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit burglary.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (29 July), both were given jail sentences.

Cox, aged 48, of HMP Oakwood, admitted to involvement in 21 different offences and was jailed for five years and four months.

Prosser, aged 23, of Welbeck Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, admitted to involvement in eight offences and was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Another defendant, 41-year-old Danielle Ryde of Park Road, Belper, has also pleaded guilty to the same offence and will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Constable Joel Hughes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were not the kind of opportunistic break-ins we deal with on a regular basis – they were professional burglaries carried out using a well-rehearsed and distinctive technique.

“These offenders chose their targets carefully and focused almost exclusively on high value jewellery and cash – leaving behind other tempting targets such as laptops and tablets.

“They also took care not to leave any incriminating evidence behind them.

“Thankfully, however, they still left us enough clues to track them down and bring them to justice.