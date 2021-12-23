Kirkby drink-drive mum crashed into parked car while searching for her husband

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Zara Huisman was driving without lights when she took a corner too fast in her white Citroën and hit the car, which was parked on Elder Street, on November 6, at about 7.45pm.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said a witness ran out of her house to check if she was all right and found Huisman unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.

A breath test revealed she had 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Mercer said: “She fell out with her husband and he walked away

“She was clearly very upset. She drove off in an attempt to find him. She took full responsibility.”

Huisman, aged 33, of Banks Avenue, admitted drink-driving.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said she has no previous convictions and deserved full credit for her early guilty plea.

She said that because of the inevitable ban Huisman will lose her job as a care assistant, which she ‘really loves’, but hopes she will be able to return in the future.

Ms Pursglove said: “She apologises through me to the court. She is incredibly remorseful.”

Huisman was banned from driving for 17 months, but if she completes a rehabilitation course for drink drivers by November 12, 2022, the disqualification will be reduced by 129 days.

She was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.