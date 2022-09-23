Kirkby couple threatened in own home by violent robbers

Two men contacted the owner of a vehicle for sale online and arranged to view it.

However, once inside the couple’s home, they threatened the couple with violence.

The homeowners fought back and the men fled on foot on Tuesday, September 20.

Two men were arrested.

Two men, aged 38 and 19, have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery, in connection with the incident.

The pair, arrested after police carried out warrants in Yorkshire, remained in police custody today.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the two innocent victims in this case.

“They thought the pair were legitimate buyers for the vehicle before they became violent in a bid to steal items from the occupants once inside.

“No-one should have to experience this violent behaviour in their own home.

"Search warrants were executed in a neighbouring force area and two suspects were identified and arrested within 48 hours. I hope this shows how seriously we take these offences.