Harley Smith was awoken to the sounds of screaming, at his address on Rowan Drive, on October 22. between 9am and 10am.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Smith’s brother had been abusive to the officers before cycling off and they followed him.

He shut the front door in their faces, but an officer opened it and tried to pull him outside.

Smith ran downstairs as the police struggled with his brother and got between them.

Ms Allsop said: “One officer was bitten by the family dog.

“The officers deployed PAVA spray.”

After he was arrested, Smith was taken to the police station where a knuckle duster was found in the pocket of his jogging bottoms.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Smith ‘has problems with certain individuals and feared the worst’ when he heard his brother's cries.

He said: “He didn't even know he had the knuckle-duster in his pocket.

“In the heat of the moment he grabbed hold of his brother and tried to drag him back

“There is obviously lots of shouting and screaming, but he didn’t assault anyone.”

Mr Pridham said Smith and his brother were pepper-sprayed and their dog was Tasered during the fracas.

Smith, aged 19, admitted obstructing a constable and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.