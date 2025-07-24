Kirkby burglar couldn’t remember ransacking elderly couple's home and stealing treasured watch

A Kirkby burglar who ransacked an elderly couple's home and stole a treasured watch denied the offence because he couldn’t remember doing it, a court has heard.

Thomas Poole smashed his way through the back patio window of their one-bedroom bungalow on Westminster Avenue on the night of April 10 last year, said Daniel Scothern, prosecuting.

When the horrified couple returned home they found their damaged television on the floor, broken glass everywhere and the curtains ripped.

The contents of a jewellery box and euros and dollars were scattered around the bedroom.

Westminster Avenue, where the break-in took place

The only item taken was a Rotary watch which Poole's victim received as a 21st birthday present from his father, said Mr Scothern. It was of immense sentimental value and he had worn it regularly until his 70th birthday.

Poole was arrested after his fingerprints were found on the jewellery box and he made no comment when he was interviewed

In a statement, the couple described their shock and disbelief: their house was in an horrific state and they felt "completely violated."

The burglary also caused a great deal of distress to their elderly neighbour and they have since spent £800 on CCTV cameras.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Poole has one previous conviction for possessing a blade and criminal damage in 2020.

Rebecca Coleman, mitigating, said: "This is a despicable offence. He had no recollection of committing the crime."

The court heard Poole has been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). He was addicted to drugs and dependent on alcohol at the time.

“He began using heroin and crack cocaine when he was only 13,” she said. “For many years he has been a hostage to that drug addiction. It is perhaps surprising there aren’t more convictions on his record.

“He has been in custody for seven months. It has not been pleasant for him.”

Poole, aged 28, of no fixed address in Kirkby, was found guilty of burglary after a trial at Nottingham Magistrates Court on March 12

On Thursday Judge Robert Egbuna sentenced him to two years, suspended for two years, with an 18-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days. A five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting his victims and going onto Westminster Avenue, was also imposed.