King’s Mill nurse was more than three times over the drink-drive limit

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the witness saw Shaun Hazard's dark grey Ford Kuga veering over the road and slowing to 20mph in Mansfield Woodhouse, on April 20, at about 4pm.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said Hazard hit the nearside kerb several times and the witness tried to indicate for him to pull over, but he took no notice.

Hazard hit a central reservation bollard in Spion Kop and drove into a Warsop housing estate where children were playing.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Concerned the vehicle could hit them, the witness followed Hazard and found him slurring his speech and looking straight through him.

Hazard agreed not to drive, but a neighbour later found him face down on the floor.

A breath test revealed he had 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

Hazard, aged 54, of Rutland Close, Warsop, admitted drink-driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Hazard, who has no relevant previous convictions, turned to drink after six bereavements in the last two years.

He said the intensive therapy unit staff nurse at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, had mental health issues.

Mr Madahar said: “He knows it is no excuse and offers apologies for what he has done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad