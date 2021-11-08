Kimberley MP's office window smashed in act of 'mindless vandalism'

There is speculation that the window may have been smashed by a wheelie bin. Image: Councillor Richard MacRae.

The incident occurred at the MP’s constituency office in Stapleford on Wednesday, November 3.

There is speculation that a wheelie bin may have been used to smash the window.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are investigating a reports of criminal damage at the constituency office of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry in Derby Road, Stapleford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our enquiries are ongoing, including checking CCTV footage, and we are working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“To assist us in our investigation we are urging anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened to please get in touch with us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage which could aid us with our enquiries."

Councillor Richard MacRae, independent Stapleford councillor on Broxtowe Borough Council and Broxtowe Mayor, said: "Whilst we don't have to always agree with each other we all work together.

"This kind of mindless vandalism can't be condoned in any way, shape or form.”