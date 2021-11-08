Kimberley MP's office window smashed in act of 'mindless vandalism'
An investigation has been launched by police after an office belonging to Broxtowe MP Darren Henry was vandalised.
The incident occurred at the MP’s constituency office in Stapleford on Wednesday, November 3.
There is speculation that a wheelie bin may have been used to smash the window.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are investigating a reports of criminal damage at the constituency office of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry in Derby Road, Stapleford.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, including checking CCTV footage, and we are working hard to bring those responsible to justice.
“To assist us in our investigation we are urging anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened to please get in touch with us.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage which could aid us with our enquiries."
Councillor Richard MacRae, independent Stapleford councillor on Broxtowe Borough Council and Broxtowe Mayor, said: "Whilst we don't have to always agree with each other we all work together.
"This kind of mindless vandalism can't be condoned in any way, shape or form.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 136 of November 4, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.