Kimberley man who burgled sheds and garages has turned his life around
Kieran Ferris stole a trial bike and a mountain bike from a locked garage on May 20, but both cycles were traced with tracking devices, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
Ferris also burgled an outbuilding on May 16 and took two chainsaws, a hedge trimmer and leaf blower, but was photographed by a witness as he cycled away.
Two more stolen mountain bikes were recovered by police when they searched his address in Stapleford, and Ferris was caught trying to use a stolen bank card in April.
The court heard he was on bail at the time for a string of burglaries dating back to June and July 2021.
Ferris stole three bikes, valued at £1,000, from a shed in Toton, a £400 Claud Butler bike from a shed in Bramcote, and power tools from a second shed in Toton, but all items were later recovered.
He has four previous convictions for nine offences and has breached his bail twice.
Edie Leonard, mitigating, said Ferris has already served the equivalent of a 13-month sentence on remand, and has been promised work and accommodation when he is released.
She said his life spiralled out of control after the death of his grandmother and the breakdown of a relationship. He began to abuse drugs and ended up living in various sheds.
“He asked not to have bail because he knew he was with a downward slope,” said Ms Leonard.
“He cut all ties with his family as he didn’t want to involve them in his life. He was going from one shed to another.”
He is now completely clean of drugs and determined to stay that way, she added.
Ferris, aged 29, of Alma Hill, Kimberley, admitted non-dwelling burglary, handling stolen goods, theft and breach of bail.
On Tuesday, Judge Nirmal Shant KC sentenced him to eight months, suspended for two years, with 25 rehabilitation days and 70 hours of unpaid work.
Ferris began to weep when she told him: “It is plain you have turned a corner of your life and there is a lot of support for you.”