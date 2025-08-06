Kimberley man stole security cameras that were still recording when he got home

By Tim Cunningham
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
A man who stole two security cameras fitted with GPS trackers didn't realise they were still recording when he got them home, a court has heard.

Samuel Evans slipped through a gap in a fence around a Bellway building site in Huthwaite on the night of May 12.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said both £450 cameras were recovered and he made full and frank admissions.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Evans was caught immediately and his last offence for dishonesty dated back to 2014.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.placeholder image
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He simply walked into an area he thought was derelict which wasn’t,” he said.

Evans had been working on a building site shortly after his release from prison for driving offences in March, but had been laid off and was awaiting benefits.

The 46-year-old, of Town View, Kimberley, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 5.

He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days.

He must also pay £199 court costs.

