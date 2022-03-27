Kimberley man jailed for more than two years for burglary in Derbyshire

Jesse Blacknell

A resident returned home to their Horsley Woodhouse home, in January, to find a window had been smashed, the house searched and a laptop, iPad, a set of car keys and a digital camera had been stolen.

Blacknell was arrested and later charged after forensic evidence linked him to the burglary.

He was jailed for a total of 876 days, on March 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Steve Topham, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “You cannot measure the distress that victims suffer after they find their home has been burgled.

"They not only face the cost of replacing any items stolen, and for repairs, but they also go through the devastation of feeling like their home has been intruded.