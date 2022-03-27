Kimberley man jailed for more than two years for burglary in Derbyshire
Jesse Blacknell, 35, of Old Brewery Yard, Kimberley, pleaded guilty to the burglary during a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
A resident returned home to their Horsley Woodhouse home, in January, to find a window had been smashed, the house searched and a laptop, iPad, a set of car keys and a digital camera had been stolen.
Blacknell was arrested and later charged after forensic evidence linked him to the burglary.
He was jailed for a total of 876 days, on March 15.
Detective Inspector Steve Topham, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “You cannot measure the distress that victims suffer after they find their home has been burgled.
"They not only face the cost of replacing any items stolen, and for repairs, but they also go through the devastation of feeling like their home has been intruded.
“We are pleased that Blacknell is facing the consequences of this crime and hope that it will offer some closure to those affected.”