Jury discharged in trial of Sutton man accused of modern slavery and exploitation crimes

A jury in the trial of three men – including one from Sutton – who deny alleged modern slavery and exploitation offences has been discharged.

The trio – Defrim Paci, aged 40, his 35-year-old brother Jetmir Paci, and Sitar Ali, aged 31 – each pleaded not guilty earlier this year to two charges relating to the Shiny car wash site at Warwick Road in Carlisle.

One charge alleges conspiracy to require persons to perform forced and compulsory labour, and a second alleges conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of others with a view to exploitation.

Ali, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle, has also denied a third charge which alleges the possession of criminal property - namely cash.

The trial of Ali, Defrim Paci, of Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and Jetmir Paci, of Minimum Terrace, Boythorpe, began at Carlisle Crown Court last month.

On Wednesday, December 4, a jury was discharged from reaching verdicts due to ‘legal reasons’.