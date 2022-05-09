Judge jails Langley Mill man for “worst case of assault I’ve ever seen”

Stevenson was jailed for 20 weeks at Chesterfield Magistrates Court.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Curtis Stevenson, 27, he should be “remorseful” for the way he had treated “someone you’re supposed to love”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on April 16 police were called by Stevenson’s girlfriend’s neighbour - who said “he’s beating the hell out of her”.

Following another “hysterical” call from Stevenson’s partner herself, police attended the Ilkeston address to find Stevenson “topless” and standing over his partner with a “clenched fist”.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said: “She was naked from the waist down lying in the foetal position, her face littered with marks, scratches and blood.

“The officer said he was shocked by the amount of her injuries.”

Ms Allsop said as Stevenson stepped back the officer could see he had blood on his face, which his partner inflicted biting his nose in an attempt to fight him off.

In a police interview Stevenson said the assault came about when he “exploded”, suspecting his other half had been cheating on him with a pub bouncer.

The court heard he was “heavily intoxicated” and had been smoking cannabis when the attack happened.

He described the relationship as a “rollercoaster of highs and lows” and said he was “ashamed he had assaulted her”.

Stevenson also had previous convictions, including arson “in a domestic context” and a violence offence against a neighbour.

The Defendant’s solicitor said his client had acted in a “heightened state of paranoia” and that he was “unable to bring himself” to look at pictures of the injuries during police interview.

Stevenson, of Bailey Brook Drive, admitted assault.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “I’m not prepared to suspend your sentence - this is the worst case of assault I’ve ever seen.

“I have dealt with many thousands of cases like this and this is the worst case I’ve seen charged at this low level.

“I accept that you are remorseful - and so you should be for the way you treated someone you’re supposed to love.”