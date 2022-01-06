Kelly Bourne began punching the woman in the side of her head with both fists after they returned home from Christmas shopping, in December 2019.

She rained down more blows while pinning her to the kitchen floor, but her victim, who briefly lost consciousness, kicked out and managed to escape, said prosecutor Steve Gosnell.

Bourne chased her out of their home on Butt Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, jumped on her and brought her to the ground. She continued to punch, pull her hair and tried to bite her, before pushing her face into the ground.

When neighbours came outside and told her to stop, Bourne shouted abuse and threats at them, Mr Gosnell added.

She "seemed to display signs of jealousy" whenever her partner received text messages during their six-month relationship.

Tom Heath, mitigating, said: “Clearly this was an unsavoury incident. She accepts causing these injuries.”

He said both women seemed to be in drink and Bourne also suffered injuries.

“The complainant's injuries were not the most serious,” he said, adding that immediate custody for Bourne would “have a detrimental effect on others.”

The court heard the former ambulance driver and care assistant has a history of depression and was struggling with her mental health at the time.

“She accepts she should have left the property before things escalated,” said Mr Heath. “She has been the victim of violent relationships in the past.”

Bourne, 34, now of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on the day of her trial, on the basis that no knife was involved.

On Thursday, Recorder Graham Huston told her: “This was a prolonged assault which started inside your home and spilled out into the street.”

He said the attack was caused by her “innate jealousy and fuelled by alcohol,” but “fortunately your victim’s injuries are not serious or enduring,” and ruled that “the offence was entirely out of character.”

He imposed a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and ordered her to pay £250 towards court costs and a victim surcharge. A five-year restraining order was also imposed.