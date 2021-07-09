Jamie Parker moved in with the woman at the beginning of lockdown last year, but their "volatile" relationship ended in December after he became "jealous and controlling," said prosecutor Lynsey Knott.

Parker “didn't accept this” and he received a ten-week suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order for stalking her at the magistrates' court, on January 4, 2021.

A week later he began contacting her again, using nine fake Facebook accounts because she had blocked him and changed her number.

Parker sent her 37 call requests after a friend left her Sutton home, and she suspected he was watching her, on January 11.

On message said: "Not long now. Yes, my name is Lisa. You will be seeing me very soon."

Another said: "Shall you send for the fire department?"

As she left her friend's home, where she had been staying because she was too frightened to be alone, Parker blocked the driveway with his car and shouted: "What the f*** are you doing there? That house - I'm going to blow it."

He asked if they could get back together and said he would get 20 years if she reported him, before driving off.

Two days later, using a fifth fake account, Parker sent a message that included abuse and said: "Tick-tock, tick-tock, knock knock."

"She was told she would be made to pay for what she had done, and would get what was coming to her," said Ms Knott.

Parker told his ex she would be paid back "ten-fold" and "people had disappeared for less."

He overtook her in Alfreton and indicated for her to stop. When she did, he asked her if they could get back together.

She refused and later contacted the police. Parker was arrested and has been on remand since January 31.

The court heard he has previous convictions for criminal damage and the harassment, from October 2018, when he telephoned and messaged a different former partner, and threatened to stab her rabbit.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Parker ‘s 17-year marriage ended in 2016, after his father died, and he was a “middle-aged man trying to find someone else with whom to spend his life.”

But his trust issues were exacerbated by drink, Mr Johnson said, adding: "Sitting in his prison cell he can see that what he was doing was wrong.”

Parker, 43, of Ruffs Drive, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to stalking and breaching a restraining order at Nottingham Crown Court, on March 1.

On Thursday, Judge John Sampson imposed a five-year restraining order which bans him from roads in Sutton, where his victim lives, and roads in the Alfreton area, where her mother and her friend live.

"What you did was persistent, planned, nasty and intended to harass, worry and cause distress to your victim," the judge said.

"Your behaviour had all of these effects. She has been forced to change her lifestyle. She is scared to go back to her house. She has had to take antidepressants - all because of your behaviour.”

He jailed Parker for two years and ten weeks.