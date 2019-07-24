Jail threat for homeless man who stole sandwiches in Sutton

A homeless man who stole sandwiches from a Huthwaite service station because he was hungry has been threatened with jail, a court heard.

Stephen Scullion took the £12.50 snacks on February 12, and was arrested on another matter on July 23, before appearing at Mansfield court on Wednesday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said that since he had been in custody, Scullion had sought help for his drug problems and hoped to get accommodation with the housing charity Framework.

He said the 33-year-old had been sleeping rough since he separated from his partner at Christmas.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said that "thieving in these circumstances is not acceptable."

"The culmulative effect of shoplifting on retail businesses is immense. The profitability of these businesses and the employment of hard-working people is put at risk."

He ordered Scullion to pay compensation and imposed an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

