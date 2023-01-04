An ambulance was called to Kerry Wilson's home, on May 9, 2022, at 11.25pm, but, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, she was “drunk and had potentially taken drugs”, so the decision was made to take her to hospital.

Rosanna McDaid, prosecuting, said Wilson “became unhappy and very vocal” and tried to get out of the ambulance.

She kicked out with her arms and legs as “reasonable force was used to restrain her” and hit a female technician in the stomach.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Wilson also spat at a paramedic as he tried to hold her arms and police were called to assist.

Ms McDaid said: “It’s clear Ms Wilson couldn’t understand why the police had to intervene.

“It was explained on a number of occasions that she had to be checked.”

She was strapped down for the trip to Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital, but 100 yards after leaving she punched the paramedic in the head and attempted to pull off his face mask.

And when a police officer handcuffed her she spat in his face, said Ms McDaid, adding: “Because he was restraining her, he had to ask someone else to wipe his face.”

Wilson, aged 31, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, admitted three counts of assault against emergency workers.

The court heard Wilson suffered the seizures after drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis at her sister’s birthday party and does not recollect anything afterwards, but “makes no attempt to minimise or justify what has happened”.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Wilson suffers from epilepsy following a childhood brain injury and was advised to discontinue medication for bi-polar.

“She is very disappointed at herself,” she said. “This offence is very out of character for her. She has no previous convictions for violence.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Wilson: “They were doing their jobs and looking after us. We need to protect our emergency workers.”