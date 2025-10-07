Jail for Sutton teen robber who carried 'massive' knife while ruling drug turf with ‘violence and coercion’

A Sutton teen who threatened one of his victims with a "massive" Rambo-style knife before robbing a gold bracelet controlled his drug turf by violence and coercion, a court has heard.

Jaylen Foster lifted his jacket to reveal the hilt of a 50-cms-long blade and and said, “Don’t make a scene bro’,” before taking the gold Belcher chain at Sutton bus station on January 30, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He was traced after buying a bus ticket with his mobile. A search of his bedroom yielded the knife, the bracelet, and cannabis.

His victim was left constantly checking his surroundings and worried someone will run up behind him and rob him.

Nottingham Crown Court

Foster, who recently turned 18, wore a black balaclava when confronting another victim in June last year. He showed him a large zombie knife and said: “I will shank you for talking to my sister.”

He chased the same young man while waving the knife, and, when police arrived, threw the blade to an associate who made off with it.

A search of his bedroom revealed “a quartermasters' store of drugs and weapons," with an estimated £12,000 of cannabis, MDMA, Tramax, and Xanax pills.

A black imitation pistol, an extendable baton, and a zombie knife were also uncovered, along with two hammers, which he claimed were for putting up fairy lights.

Foster was found with cannabis after coming off a stolen motorbike on Whitehead Lane in May 2024. He was first apprehended with nine deals of £10 cannabis and £90 cash, in October 2023.

Foster, 18, of Unwin Street, Huthwaite, admitted possessing cannabis, resisting police, threats with a knife, robbery, and careless driving without a licence or insurance.

He was convicted of supplying class A and B drugs after a trial in July.

Judge Steven Coupland noted Foster’s problems with consequential thinking but didn’t accept he was led into crime by other people.

“You had a particularly difficult start in life,” he said. “It is no real surprise to me you found the acceptance you were lacking at home from people who were involved with crimes.”

He noted Foster’s remorse and the fact some of the offences were committed when he was under 18.

On Tuesday Foster received 32 months in a Young Offenders Institution and was banned from driving for 31 months.