Jail for Sutton drink driver who tried to evade a traffic ticket

A banned drink driver from Sutton who missed a court appointment has been locked up after he got behind the wheel of his partner's car to avoid a traffic warden.

Philip Brogdale was pulled over as he drove a black Peugeot on Rock Hill, Mansfield, on May 23, but failed to turn up to court on July 4.

Prosecutor Ruth Snodin said a test revealed he had 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

David Grant, mitigating, said Brogdale had drunk three cans of Strongbow and he had only moved the car, which belongs to his partner, to avoid a traffic warden.

"He drove out of the car park and around the block," said Mr Grant.

He said his client had suffered eight bereavements over the last year and had returned to drinking and taking heroin, but had been clean of drugs for seven weeks.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "I take the view that your attitude towards court orders and road traffic legislation can best be described as cavalier."

He said Brogdale had been banned from driving in January 2019, following previous convictions for drink driving and failing to provide a specimen.

He failed to attend court on July 3, and had numerous similar offences on his record

Brogdale, 39, of Brookhill Court, admitted failing to surrender to the court and drink driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for four years and ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge. He was jailed for a total of 14 weeks.

Read more of the latest court cases here.