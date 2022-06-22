Jail for Selston man who raped young woman while he was a teenager

Kian Allsebrook carried out the assault on a young woman back in September 2020, when he was aged just 18.

He denied the offence when questioned by police following the attack.

Allsebrook, of Chatsworth Avenue, continued to plead his innocence, but was convicted of rape by a jury following a four-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court which finished in April.

Kian Allsebrook has been jailed for two years and three months.

He was brought back before the court yesterday, June 21, to be sentenced, where the 20-year-old was jailed for two years and three months.

He was also made subject of a four-year restraining order and must now sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next 10 years.

Detective Constable Barry Haines, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Rape is a despicable crime that can have a hugely damaging and long-lasting impacting on people.

“Allsebrook’s actions that night were completely unacceptable and have quite rightly landed him with a prison sentence.

“It is absolutely incomprehensible that anyone would ever force themselves on someone without their consent, in the manner that he did.

“I’d like to commend the victim for having the courage to share what happened to her with the police, so that we were able to help bring her some justice.

“Detectives from our dedicated public protection team work tirelessly to respond to any reports we receive of sexual abuse and ensure that survivors are given the support they need.

“If anyone has been the victim of sexual assault, it is important that they know that they can come to us and we will listen carefully to everything they say to ensure these horrible crimes don’t go unpunished.”