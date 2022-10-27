Mirel Stefan

Mirel Stefan raped, beat and humiliated the woman at an address in the town during the spring and summer of 2020.

The 28-year-old also refused her access to her own money and even kept her locked inside a house.

Stefan was exposed when his victim managed to get away from him and alert the police.

He was later found guilty by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of rape.

Appearing at the same venue yesterday (Wednesday, October 26) he was jailed for ten years – at least some of which will be served in a secure hospital facility.

Detective inspector Stuart Barson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officer leading this investigation has stated that Stefan is one of the most violent offenders he has dealt with in his policing career, and it is hard to disagree with that assessment.

“His sadistic campaign of abuse was utterly horrific and would certainly have continued if his victim hadn’t put her faith in Nottinghamshire Police and reported what was happening to her.

“This custodial sentence is a direct result of her extremely brave and powerful testimony I am and full of admiration for her.

