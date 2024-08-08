Jail for obsessive Ashfield man who beat, bit and strangled girlfriend

An "obsessive" Ashfield man who made his girlfriend's life "hell" by beating, biting, strangling and subjecting her to mental abuse has been jailed for three years.

Ricky Wollington became "obsessive about her cheating on him" after they moved in together in May last year, said Annabelle Lenton, prosecuting.The following month he pinned her to the bed and squeezed her throat so hard he restricted her breathing, before biting her cheek and nose to leave bruises that lasted weeks.Wollington, aged 26, was high on alcohol and drugs when he punched her in the back "with such force it made her collapse", on September 19.He dragged her around the floor by her hair, wrenching out a handful, and whipped her with her coat causing scratches.When she tried to leave Wollington shoved her onto the sofa and hit her with an open hand, leaving her with swollen eyes and lips, cuts and bruises."He returned home and, unable to control his temper he grabbed her by the throat in such a tight grip she nearly lost consciousness," said Ms Lenton of a third attack on October 2."Rather than show any sign of sympathy he told her to shut up because he was so worried the neighbours might hear," she said.