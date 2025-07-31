Jail for Mansfield naturist aged 72 who claimed online stranger sent him indecent images of children
Police seized Bernard Allen's mobile phone and laptop when they executed a search warrant at his home on March 7, 2023, magistrates in Mansfield were told.
They found one category A image and five category C images of children, downloaded between January 20 and March 3 2023, as well as further images that were considered "borderline".
The starting point for possessing one category A image, which is the most extreme, is one year in custody.
There was also sexualised chat in which he and the other man discussed children as young as seven and eight-years-old.
Allen, of Saundby Avenue, Mansfield, admitted two counts of making indecent images of children, when he appeared in court on June 10.
On Thursday, he declined to be represented by a solicitor and told magistrates that as soon as he realised what the other man was talking about he blocked him.
“I am a naturist and we were talking about naturism,” he said. “He must have got the wrong idea. He sent me the picture.
“I still don't know where the category A picture came from. I can only assume it's from him.
“Most people around the area who know me know I am not that sort of person.
"In the past I have been in St John's and the Army Cadets. I have looked after children rather than hurt them.
“I have done everything I can to protect children.”
The presiding magistrate told him: “We are particularly concerned that you are still not accepting the seriousness of your actions even through you pleaded guilty on a full facts basis, and you have shown no remorse.”
He received a 12 month prison sentence and was made the subject of a five year sexual harm prevention order. He must also sign the sex offenders register for five years.
He was ordered to pay a £187 surcharge and £85 court costs which are due to be paid 28 days after his release from prison.