Jail for Mansfield naturist aged 72 who claimed online stranger sent him indecent images of children

By Tim Cunningham
Published 31st Jul 2025, 16:32 BST
A 72-year-old Mansfield naturist who downloaded indecent images of children but claimed to have received them from someone he'd been in online chats with about naturism has been locked up.

Police seized Bernard Allen's mobile phone and laptop when they executed a search warrant at his home on March 7, 2023, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

They found one category A image and five category C images of children, downloaded between January 20 and March 3 2023, as well as further images that were considered "borderline".

The starting point for possessing one category A image, which is the most extreme, is one year in custody.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.placeholder image
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

There was also sexualised chat in which he and the other man discussed children as young as seven and eight-years-old.

Allen, of Saundby Avenue, Mansfield, admitted two counts of making indecent images of children, when he appeared in court on June 10.

On Thursday, he declined to be represented by a solicitor and told magistrates that as soon as he realised what the other man was talking about he blocked him.

“I am a naturist and we were talking about naturism,” he said. “He must have got the wrong idea. He sent me the picture.

“I still don't know where the category A picture came from. I can only assume it's from him.

“Most people around the area who know me know I am not that sort of person.

"In the past I have been in St John's and the Army Cadets. I have looked after children rather than hurt them.

“I have done everything I can to protect children.”

The presiding magistrate told him: “We are particularly concerned that you are still not accepting the seriousness of your actions even through you pleaded guilty on a full facts basis, and you have shown no remorse.”

He received a 12 month prison sentence and was made the subject of a five year sexual harm prevention order. He must also sign the sex offenders register for five years.

He was ordered to pay a £187 surcharge and £85 court costs which are due to be paid 28 days after his release from prison.

