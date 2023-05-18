Jail for Mansfield man who ‘whacked’ victim with wooden pole and broke his nose in nine places

Despite it being “none of his business,” Michael Pridmore said, “I am having you, you’re bothering Paul” and hit his victim with a wooden pole, during an argument involving Pridmore’s pal, on Newark Close, on March 27, 2021.

Judge William Harbage KC told him: “You must have stuck him hard because it caused a nasty laceration and a comminuted fracture of his nose, which was broken in nine places.

“The jury acquitted you of section 18 intent to cause serious bodily harm, but that blow was clearly reckless in the extreme.”

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how the single blow caused “a significant nasal deformity which has been a constant reminder for him.”

In a statement, Pridmore’s victim said he couldn't breathe through his nose for 'many many months' and was unable to swallow solid foods, which led to weight loss, ulcers and throat problems.

An operation was required to re-open his right nostril but the left is still completely blocked. He is awaiting reconstructive surgery but the scarring stopped him socialising.

The court heard he has 25 previous convictions for 63 offences, but only one assault dating back to 1983.

James Armstrong-Holmes, mitigating, said Pridmore, 56, battled with amphetamine abuse for 35 years but has now been clean for five years.

“He has apologised to his victim, who lives quite close to him, after the trial,” he said. “I understand they are just moving on.

“He has been promised work at a poultry farm at the end of the month. He is not likely to come before the courts again.

Mr Armstrong-Holmes said he could be rehabilitated by being given a suspended sentence, rehabilitation activity requirements and unpaid work.

Pridmore, of Scarrington Court, was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm following a trial, last year.

“This was a nasty offence and it is completely unacceptable to use this sort of violence,” the judge told him on Thursday.

