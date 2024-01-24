Jail for Mansfield man who punched and kicked police dog after blundering into wrong house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Hollingsworth caused damage as he tried to get into the property on Gladstone Street on October 27 last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Outside in the street, an officer warned him about coming any closer and the dog, called Max, bit his hand and stomach when he refused to comply.

Hollingsworth, aged 32, punched and kicked Max “multiple times” but the dog was left with no visible injuries.

Kyle Hollingsworth. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

"It was a deliberate attempt to cause suffering and he used significant force," said prosecutor said. "The offence was aggravated by the fact it was committed in drink."

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said: "One day Mr Hollingsworth will grow up."

"Yes, this isn't the day," said Judge Stuart Rafferty KC.

"His mother knows him good and bad," said Mr Johnson. “But she is at the point where she can no longer have them at her home.”

Nottingham Crown Court.

"She says her son is in a vicious circle. Every time he comes out of custody there are difficulties with his accommodation - some of his choosing.

"Until he addresses his drug problem he will keep coming back. He has been in custody for three months. Hopefully that time will have afforded him the opportunity for sobriety and reflection. He is not currently addicted to drugs.”

The court heard Hollingsworth has 44 previous convictions for 100 offences, including criminal damage, threats and abusive behaviour. He was last before the courts in 2022 for dwelling burglary and a string of thefts.

On Wednesday, Judge Rafferty told him: "When you are on the streets all you want to do is be with your friends in Mansfield taking drugs and drinking.

“The only person who can ever change any of this is you. Until such time as you are able to see you are killing yourself and are able to see the impact on your mum and children and say “I'm not doing it any more,” this will go on and on.”

“Do some serious thinking for everybody's sake - yours included.”