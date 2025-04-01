Jail for Mansfield man who knocked housemate unconscious after rowing about noise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield man who saw red after he was told to keep the noise down and knocked his housemate unconscious before kicking him in the head has been jailed.

Adam Curtis began screaming in the man's face and squaring up to him in their shared supported accommodation just before 1am on November 23, last year, said Lucky Thandi, prosecuting.

Curtis, aged 52, followed the man outside, grabbed him from behind, punched him multiple times before raining ten blows onto his head and face, which knocked him out.

With his unconscious victim slumped over a wall, Curtis threw him to the floor and kicked him once in the face while wearing socks.

Adam Curtis. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

When a witness shouted at him to stop, he tried to pick his victim up and then walked away.

His victim was found face down in the street with blood on his head and around his mouth. He was left with a cut lip and bruises.

Police forced entry into the house and found Curtis in his room.

At the police station he said he hadn't been taking his medication for psychosis and bi-polar. He said he had been drinking and couldn't remember what happened.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 40 previous convictions, including two for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and seven for battery, between 1994 and 2018. He was jailed for 38 months in April 2021 for possessing an air gun with intent to cause fear of violence.

Katrina Wilson, mitigating, said Curtis never denied what he did and deserved credit for his guilty plea.

She said he had a difficult upbringing and his "troubled" life featured mental health problems, homelessness and drug abuse,

"The court sees his time and time again," she said. "It is a sad state of affairs. Out of guilt and shame he didn’t want to see CCTV of the incident."

Curtis, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield admitted attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, at a previous hearing.

On Thursday he received 32 months in prison and a restraining order was imposed for four years.

“It would have been a terrifying experience,” Judge Philip told him. “This is unquestionably a prolonged assault. Mercifully the harm falls into the lowest category.”