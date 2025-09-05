Jail for Mansfield man who bit and punched cops after they found him asleep in a bush with blood around his mouth

A Mansfield man who bit two police officers and punched a third in the head after they found him asleep in a bush with blood around his mouth has been locked up.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports of a fight in an alley on Eckington Walk and found one man injured, at 1am on Monday, June 16, said Samantha Warner, prosecuting.

When they followed him, concerned for his safety, they found Wagg asleep in a bush, and he resisted arrest and struggled with the officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He threw a punch at one officer, but missed and hit another police officer in the side of the head.

Nottingham Crown Court.

A second officer escaped injury because he was wearing a watch when Wagg bit him on the wrist, and he bit a third officer on the hand.

He later said he remembered drinking a litre of vodka and the next thing he knew he was being PAVA-sprayed.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Wagg, aged 26, has 11 previous convictions for 23 offences, and is currently serving a community order for assault causing actual bodily harm from September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute for another serious assault in February 2020.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Wagg was "profuse" in his apologies after being shown footage of the incident.

He said “a difficult start in life” seemed to have left Wagg with post-traumatic stress, but his relationship with a younger brother demonstrated he is capable of a greater level of care and responsibility.

"He realises he cannot have recourse to drink because it serves him so ill,” said Mr Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is plainly contrite and there is a recommended way forward in terms of alcohol abstinence and emotional control. There is a decent chance of rehabilitation.”

Wagg, of Eckington Walk, admitted three counts of assaulting emergency workers, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on July 10.

On Thursday, district judge Adrian Lower said his behaviour had a demoralising effect on both serving and would-be police officers.

He sentenced him to 15 weeks in prison and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to each of the officers.