Jail for Mansfield cannabis farmer who hid in wheelie bin

Armando Hysaj, fled from a house on The Rushes, when a bailiff called with a warrant regarding non-payment of gas and electricity bills.

Nottingham Crown Court heard a strong smell of cannabis was noticed and police were called on the morning of February 7.

More than 150 cannabis plants, with a estimated street value of more than £90,000, were found inside the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armando Hysaj has been jailed for eight months.

Suspecting their suspect remained nearby, officers began a search of the area with the help of police dog Yogi, who picked up a scent and led his handler to a wheelie bin in nearby Waterdown Close.

Hysaj, of the Rushes, admitted producing cannabis and was jailed for eight months.

PC Shaun Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis production on this scale is an extremely serious offence which also poses considerable risks to neighbouring properties.

“These kind of grows generate huge amounts of heat and often contain dangerous and overloaded electrical systems which can easily lead to a fire.

“They can also attract incidents of serous violence from rival criminals who wish to get their hands on the drugs within.

“The officers – and dog – involved in this case did a great job to locate Hysaj so quickly and I am pleased he has now been bought to justice.