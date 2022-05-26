Jail for Mansfield boozer who assaulted cop and crashed girlfriend’s car

Daniel Amatt took the keys to his partner's Vauxhall Astra from her handbag without permission and collided with a central reservation on Sutton Road, on April 18.

He was uninsured and the vehicle was written off, said prosecutor Rebecca Williams.

A breath test revealed he had 84 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Daniel Ammet was arrested for being drunk and disorderly on Mansfield's Market Place.

On December 18, last year, officers found Amatt, aged 31, intoxicated on Mansfield’s Market Place, where he ignored repeated warnings to leave the area.

When he was taken to the police station, he kicked a female officer in the chest, but her stab vest prevented further injury.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Amatt changed his plea to guilty when shown CCTV footage of his arrest, and was 'very remorseful for his actions.'

He described a pre-sentence report as ‘slightly optimistic,’ but asked magistrates to suspend any sentence.

He said Ammat has an issue with alcohol and spent 18 months on a substance misuse charity’s waiting list hoping for support.

The defendant, who suffers from anxiety and depression and hasn't worked for some time, described the potential offer of a welding job as ‘a golden ticket to get back to being a productive member of society,’ Mr Taylor said.

Amatt, of Walesby Court, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker, on April 24, and aggravated vehicle taking and drink driving without insurance, on May 10.