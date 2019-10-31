Jail for man who flouted court order to stay out of Ollerton

A man who was banned from entering Ollerton after threatening his mum has been locked up, a court heard.

A member of the public who read about Lee Bowman's banning order on Facebook, tipped off police and he was arrested outside the town's GP surgery, at 7.30am, on October 30.

A week earlier he received a four week suspended prison sentence for threatening behaviour, at his mother's Whinney Lane home, on October 9, and a restraining order was imposed.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Bowman had been assaulted earlier in the day in Mansfield, and later discharged himself from hospital but "doesn't quite know how he got to Ollerton."

"This is an extremely sad set of circumstances," she said.

"He has had a very difficult life. He witnessed a friend being murdered. That would cause difficulties for the strongest of people. He has been unable to cope.

"He has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and a borderline personality."

Bowman will stay with his brother who is a stabilising influence, Ms Neale added.

Bowman, 42, care of Church Street, Edwinstowe, admitted the breach when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The suspended sentence of four weeks was activated, and he was ordered to pay a £122 government surcharge, which will be added to the £1,762 he already owes the court.

