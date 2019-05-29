Jail for homeless man who burgled car dealership in Mansfield

A homeless man who had been sleeping in a friend's car when he stole equipment from a Mansfield Citreon dealership has been jailed.

Andrew James took a dash-cam, an i-pad, and a diagnostic kit from a vehicle in the Evans Halshaw building, on Southwell Road West, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 28.

Prosecutor Leanne Townshend said James ran when police arrived, but he was detained at the scene with a crowbar, and other items "that could be used for a burglary."

The court heard he was last in court for a similar matter, earlier this year, and he had only recently been released from a 16 week prison sentence.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said he had been sleeping rough in a friend's car, and had been out and about in the early hours, when he found an unlocked door.

James, 42, admitted entering as a trespasser, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wedesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: "Your recent record is appalling.

"This is a burglary of commercial premises, and the problems it causes for people trying to make a living are immense.

"You have got housing and drug misuse issues, but this is not the way to go about tackling them."

James received 26 weeks in prison, and was banned from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge when he is released.