Jail for drug dealer found driving through Ashfield with loaded gun hidden in gearstick

An unrepentant drug dealer was found in possession of a loaded gun in Ashfield after trying and failing to hide it from the police.

Hamid Ramzan, aged 26, was already under police investigation when he was spotted driving through Sutton-in-Ashfield in the early hours of 2 October 2023.

After speeding away from officers along Carsic Road, his Ford Fiesta crashed into a lamppost and Ramzan was arrested.

As well the cannabis, cash, weighing scales and two burner style phones found in his possession, Ramzan was also trying to conceal the converted pistol in the car’s gearstick housing.

Hamid Ramzan, aged 26, was jailed for 12 years

His efforts, however, were thwarted by an inquisitive police officer who noticed that the fabric and plastic collar was not sitting properly in place.

Cash and Class A drugs were also uncovered from inside the housing.

Unfortunately for Ramzan this was the third time he’d been caught with drugs and weapons in his car.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday 13 March he was jailed for 12 years.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ramzan was already under police investigation when we found him in possession of a deadly firearm.

“He’d had two previous chances to abandon his criminality but carried on dealing drugs and carrying weapons – even when he was on police bail for previous offences.

“This very significant jail sentence is the inevitable conclusion of this kind of lifestyle, because if you choose to carry lethal firearms on the streets of Nottinghamshire you will end up in prison – no matter how well you think you’ve hidden them.”

In September 2021 he was pulled over in Valley Road, Nottingham, and found to have a imitation firearm in his boot and a knife in his pocket.

More recently, in August 2023, he was found with a large knife secreted under the driver seat of his car when it was pulled over in Station Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Detailed investigation of his mobile devices revealed significant evidence of large-scale drug dealing to multiple customers.

Ramzan, of Hicot Drive, Aspley, later pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition without a certificate and possession of a knife.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply – as well as an additional knife possession charge.