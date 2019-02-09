Jail for drink driver who killed Sutton cyclist

A man has been jailed for causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving in a crash in Sutton.

Paramjit Singh, 28, of Short Street, Sutton, was jailed for three years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (February 8).

Singh previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed drink drive limit.

Singh was driving a Mercedes which was involved in a collision with a bicycle at the junction of Station Road and the A38 on August 9, 2017.

The cyclist, 24-year-old Jordan Gregory from Sutton, died at the scene.

Tests showed that Singh was over the drink drive limit at the time of the collision.

He had a breath alcohol level of around 43 with the legal limit being 35 millilitres of alcohol in 100 of breath.

READ MORE: Family pay respects to cyclist who was killed in Sutton collision

It was also calculated that Singh was driving at a speed in the region of 52mph at the time of the collision.

As well as his prison sentence Singh was given an three and a half year driving ban and must take an extended driving test upon his release.

Detective Sergeant Adam Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This collision could have been avoided had Paramjit Singh shown any respect for the law and other road users and made the responsible decision not to drive after drinking alcohol.

“He was not honest with himself or the police about the amount of alcohol he’d drunk the previous evening and was still over the limit at the time of the crash at around 2pm.

“His actions will impact on the family of Jordan Gregory and everyone who witnessed the collision for many, many years.

“This case serves as reminder to all of how drinking in the evening can still leave you above the limit the following day.

“It reminds people that if you are unfortunate enough to be involved in a serious collision as a driver, you will be held accountable for your actions.”

Jordan’s mum Joanne said: “My life is very different now without Jordan, I miss him every second of every day. I will never see his smile again.

“We shared a very special mother and son bond which can never be broken.

“He was the perfect son, one that any mum could ever wish for. He was loving and kind and I feel very lucky for the 24 years that i had him for.

“He was loved dearly by all the family and we all miss him immensely, and Paramjit Singh has destroyed our lives.

“We wish to thank all the people that helped Jordan and were there to comfort him. We are forever grateful and you will always be in our thoughts.

“We would like to appeal to drivers not to drink and drink. Your actions destroy lives and families.

“We also wish to thank the police and court for their support throughout this awful time in our lives.”