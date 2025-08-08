Jail for dangerous driver who crashed into brick wall in Warsop in ‘self-destruct mode’

A dangerous driver who reached 105mph in a police chase through Warsop and was caught after crashing into a brick wall told magistrates he was in "self destruct mode" at the time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Hoskins accelerated away when police spotted him at the wheel of a blue Mini Cooper on Church Street on May 27, said Florence Harper, prosecuting.

Travelling towards Mansfield he ran a red light, overtook at 90mph in a 30mph zone, and reached 105mph in a 60mph zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He drove the wrong way around a roundabout before crashing into the wall.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Police were aware he only had a provisional licence because he was caught driving a Land Rover with a "tatty exhaust", on Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, ten weeks earlier.

His solicitor said Hoskins, who has no previous convictions, got emotional while recollecting what happened in his probation interview.

He is now receiving medication for his mental health and has stopped drinking alcohol, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He made a mistake,” she added. “He was homeless at the time. It wasn't his intention to endanger anyone else. He was in self-destruct mode.

"Given the positive report the defence say there is no reason why he shouldn't engage with the probation service."

Hoskins, aged 28, now of Rufford Avenue, Ollerton, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 26.

On Thursday he was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay a £156 surcharge. He banned from driving for 24 months and until he takes an extended driving test.

.