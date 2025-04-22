Jail for banned Mansfield driver after police caught him behind the wheel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disqualified Mansfield driver has been jailed after officers caught him behind the wheel.

Alex Dale, aged 26, had been banned from the roads in 2023 after narrowly escaping a jail sentence for a dangerous driving offence committed in 2019.

Undeterred by ether his sentence or the subsequent suspension of his license, Dale was spotted behind the wheel of a black Seat Leon on the afternoon of 21 January this year.

The car had been flagged by an automatic numberplate recognition camera as potentially travelling on false plates and was subsequently pulled over in Abbot Road, Mansfield.

Alex Dale

Dale, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, admitted to the offence in interview and later pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday April 15 and was jailed for 13 months.

PC Adam Munnery, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As Dale has just discovered to his cost, the courts take an extremely dim view of people who disregard their instructions in this way.

“He knew he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of a car but gambled on not being caught

“That gamble has now backfired and as a result he will spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

“I hope this sentenced serves as a warning to other banned drivers about the potential consequences of them getting behind the wheel.”