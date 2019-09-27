Jail for banned Kirkby driver caught behind the wheel.

A Kirkby dad has been jailed after police caught him behind the wheel while he was banned from the roads.

Scott Waby, 37, of Cookson Street, was caught behind the wheel of his Fiat car on July 30 this year, after police spotted that he did not have any insurance.

When he was stopped, he admitted at the roadside that he was subject to a two-year driving ban, Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard today (Friday, September 27).

Waby was coming to the end of a two-year ban for dangerous driving, when he was stopped on Almond Grove, Kirkby, said prosecutor Daniel Piatryka.

Mitigating, Abbie Edward said that Waby was a separated father-of-two who looked after his children at the weekend and ran his own business.

She said: "After his ban he had employed a friend to drive him to jobs. On this particular day, his friend didn't show up and Mr Waby didn't want to lose the work because he needed the money.

"He has an awful lot to lose if he goes into custody today."

Waby was sentenced to a total of 14 weeks in prison, had a further six points added to his licence and must take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

He must also pay a £122 victim surcharge, and will be on supervision for a year once he is released from prison.